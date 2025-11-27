Divinations

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OpenClaw & The Lobster Trap: Why the First Real AI Assistant is Also the Most Dangerous
For years, the promise of a true AI assistant has felt like a tech industry mirage, always on the horizon, never in our hands.
Jan 27
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Matt
4
2
November 2025
Simply Piano's Silent Symphony: How an App is Composing a Billion-Dollar Music Empire
Remember the childhood dream of playing piano?
Nov 27, 2025
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Matt
2
2
April 2025
LinkedIn’s Midlife Crisis: Why your feed now looks like TikTok
Why LinkedIn is cosplaying TikTok, how it’s quietly winning the attention war, and what happens when networking becomes entertainment.
Apr 22, 2025
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Matt
1
The AI Therapist Trap: Why mental health apps are failing their users
In 2022, the National Institute of Mental Health estimated that 1 in 5 U.S. adults lives with a mental illness.
Apr 6, 2025
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Matt
2
March 2025
Why Duolingo’s Gamification is a Trojan Horse
How Duolingo hacked human psychology, why its “free” model is anything but, and what happens when learning becomes a loot box.
Mar 12, 2025
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Matt
2
February 2025
TikTok’s Hidden Playbook: Why Short Video Is Eating the World (Again)
TikTok isn’t a social app. It’s a parasocial operating system, and it’s colonizing industries far beyond dance challenges.
Feb 19, 2025
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Matt
10
1
1
Why Spotify’s Podcast Bet Failed
Spotify didn’t just fail to dethrone Apple Podcasts or conquer audio. It committed one of the most expensive unforced errors in tech history.
Feb 6, 2025
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Matt
6
1
January 2025
How to Monetize a Cult Following: Lessons from MrBeast and Notion
Let me tell you a story about two very different cults.
Jan 28, 2025
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Matt
1
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