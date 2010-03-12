Divinations
[audio] Quibi Will Be a Multi-Billion Dollar Company
Listen now (18 min) | Good afternoon! Here’s the audio version of the Quibi essay that Adam Keesling and I published today. It’s narrated by me, and th…
Nathan Baschez
2 hr
2
Quibi Will Be A Multi-Billion Dollar Company
Short-form premium video is here to stay.
Nathan Baschez
7 hr
21
13
13
Why is Netflix more profitable than Spotify?
Three Shorts — April 2nd, 2020
Nathan Baschez
Apr 2
19
7
7
Understanding the Covid-19 Recession [audio]
Listen now (12 min) | This is the audio edition of Understanding the Covid-19 Recession. If you’d like these to be delivered to your podcast app every …
Nathan Baschez
Mar 27
Understanding the Covid-19 Recession
What happens when an economy holds its breath?
Nathan Baschez
Mar 27
42
6
6
Divinations Podcast #003 — Discussing Sonos's moat (or lack thereof)
Listen now (50 min) | Whether or not you’ve already had the chance to read Does Sonos have a moat?, I think you’ll love this week’s conversation with A…
Nathan Baschez
Mar 23
Does Sonos have a moat? [audio]
Listen now (24 min) | This is a subscriber-only audio edition of the most recent Divinations essay: “Does Sonos have a moat?” It’s narrated and edited …
Nathan Baschez
Mar 20
1
Does Sonos have a moat?
Sonos filled homes with silky smooth sound, but it’s questionable if their strategic decisions made them anything more than commodity hardware.
Adam Keesling
Mar 20
6
1
1
How to use incentive alignment to unlock faster growth (in the real world)
Listen now (22 min) | My recent interview with Jesse Beyroutey solidified a hunch that I’ve been nursing for awhile: Incentive alignment is one of the …
Nathan Baschez
Mar 12
10
3
3
Divinations Podcast #002 - Discussing "Dominance Friction" with Dan Shipper
Listen now (57 min) | The Divinations Podcast is back! (If you want to add it to your podcast app, press “add to podcast app” by the audio player above…
Nathan Baschez
Mar 6
5
Dominance Friction
Jesse Beyroutey, partner at IA Ventures, on why some companies achieve dominance while others get bogged down.
Dan Shipper
Mar 5
6
9
9
Dominance Friction [audio]
Listen now (12 min) | Hey subscribers! Here is the audio version of the Jesse Beyroutey interview on Dominance Friction. If you haven’t already, I stro…
Nathan Baschez
Mar 5
