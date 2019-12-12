Welcome to Divinations

If you haven’t already, I recommend you read the intro post. It explains everything. This page is the FAQ.

Who writes this?

Hi! I’m Nathan Baschez (@nbashaw).

Here’s my resume:

I’ve worked in product roles at Substack (yes, this website!), Gimlet, and General Assembly.

I founded a company aimed at reinventing books, called Hardbound, that Fast Company named one of the top 10 apps of 2016, and Apple’s editors called “beautiful.”

Also, I co-created Product Hunt, with Ryan Hoover. (Back when it was a side project!)

What do I get if I become a paid subscriber?

I plan on experimenting with this to make it as useful as possible for true strategy nerds that want to really learn this stuff. But here’s the starting point:

You get unlimited access to the archives of the weekly interviews. (New interviews are free for a couple weeks, but then they go behind the paywall.) You get the “thing of the week” email. This is a summary/review of a book, podcast, or article about business strategy. I might also break down a news event, or include a template / worksheet. Over time I’ll hone in on what is most useful. You’ll help me stay focused on creating value for you, rather than courting advertisers and trying to balloon the list with clickbait. You’ll be able to comment on any article. There’s nothing I’d love more than to build a community of like-minded strategy nerds. I’ll also do my best to get interviewees to participate in the comments!

Those are the main things.

How much does it cost?

Subscriptions will cost $200 per year. But I recognize that this is new and unproven, so I’m offering a deep discount for my earliest supporters:

This week, you’ll get 75% off your first year. Next week, 70% off. The following week, 65%. Etc. At some point when the time feels right, I’ll stop reducing the first-year discount and settle in on the final price.

What if I want a refund?

I’ll give it to you, no questions asked. It’s important to me that I don’t rip anyone off. I want (need!) to feel the pain if you feel it’s not worth your while.

What if I can’t afford a subscription?

Email me. I’m nbashaw at gmail. I’ll make something work for you.

What if you stop writing, or take a break?

I’m not planning on it, but god forbid something gets in the way, I’ll refund all subscriptions and put new paid signups on pause. This is only fair.

What’s your ethics disclosure?

I own less than $10k of public stocks that I bought through Robinhood, because it’s just funny money. I have shares in: TWTR, DIS, AAPL, NFLX, TSLA, AMZN, NVDA, FB, TCS (lol), and SSSS.

I used to have equity in Product Hunt, Gimlet, and General Assembly, but they got acquired. But I’ll always have a soft spot for them in my heart. I still have equity in Olark and Substack. I also have advisor shares in a few small startups that I won’t write about here, but I don’t think they want me to share publicly? (todo: figure out what the deal is with that.)