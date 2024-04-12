Divinations

Welcome to The Foresight Playbook.



This isn’t a crystal ball — it’s a tactical guide. Every week, we dissect the products, trends, and business models that will define tomorrow’s winners (and losers). Think of it as a mix of founder war stories, competitive teardowns, and frameworks you can actually use.

What to expect:

🔮 Futureproofing 101: Why vertical AI startups are quietly outmaneuvering Big Tech.

🎮 Product Autopsies: How Clubhouse nailed ‘conversation liquidity’ — and what’s next.

⚡ Signal vs. Noise: The underrated shifts in creator economies, privacy tech, and more.

I’m Matt, a product strategist. I started this newsletter because I’m obsessed with how small choices today shape big outcomes tomorrow. No fluff, no hot takes — just actionable insights for people building what’s next.

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