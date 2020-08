This is a special one for me!

Four years ago, I wrote a post titled “Who’s building a social podcast app?” Lo and behold, later that day I got a DM from Erik describing his pre-launch company with Leah Culver: Breaker.

I was instantly sold. Soon, I got access to the beta and it was just as cool as I hoped it would be.

Now, four years later, Breaker is st…