Whether or not you’ve already had the chance to read Does Sonos have a moat?, I think you’ll love this week’s conversation with Adam Keesling.
Tip: to subscribe to Divinations in your podcast app, click the “Listen in podcast app” link by the audio player above!
Here’s what we talked about:
Minute 0–5: So, does Sonos have a moat? Not in the same way that Google or Facebook does, but they do have a premium, differentiated product with a good brand and probably have good unit economics. Also they can “land and expand” because people buy multiple speakers.
Minute 5–14: How did Sonos start? What was the problem they were solving? How’d their launch go?
Minute 14–18: Once streaming music became a thing (Pandora, Spotify, etc), how did Sonos respond?
Minute 18–25: Should Sonos have made headphones? Why didn’t they?
Minute 25–32: What impact have smart speakers and voice assistants had on Sonos’s strategy? Why doesn’t Apple allow Sonos to integrate Siri into their product, but Apple and Amazon do?
Minute 32–49: How does Clay Christensen’s Law of Attractive Profits help us decode Sonos’s strategic position?
Enjoy!
