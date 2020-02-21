Divinations Podcast #001 - Hiten Shah

Hey! Something special today :)

I always wanted to release the raw audio of the interviews I do. But part of the magic of the original interview is it can ramble and meander until we converge on an interesting, publishable idea. So it’s actually critical that the audio doesn’t get released publicly.

Thankfully I figured out a solution: After the article is written, then record a conversation!

So this week we’re launching the podcast! It’s a discussion with Hiten Shah about the article we published this week, “Great strategies depend on great inputs — here’s how to find them.”

Tip: to listen in your podcast app, click the “listen in podcast app” link next to the audio player above.

If you didn’t get a chance to read it, that’s ok. We summarize it in the podcast. We also get into all sorts of interesting topics, such as:

How to avoid the “faster horse” problem when listening to customers

A teardown of the strategy behind Divinations

Why Hiten’s not a fan of “jobs to be done” terminology (it doesn’t land well when you try to implement it in an organization).

Thanks, and enjoy!

Links