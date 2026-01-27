The Foresight Playbook

Pawel Jozefiak
Jan 29

Great analysis of the security trade-offs with Clawdbot, Matt. You've nailed the core tension that anyone building with these tools faces daily. That "lobster trap" metaphor is apt - once you give an AI agent shell access, you're essentially trusting it with everything.

I've been running my own AI agent (Wiz, built on Claude Code) for the past few months, and the security concerns you raise are exactly what pushed me toward a different architecture. Instead of giving blanket shell access, I've implemented a skill-based system where capabilities are explicitly defined and sandboxed. It's more work upfront, but it means the agent can only do what I've specifically enabled it to do.

The cost angle is something that doesn't get discussed enough either. Those 40K+ stars are impressive, but I wonder how many users have done the math on what running an autonomous agent actually costs at scale. When you're making hundreds of API calls per day for calendar management, email processing, and task execution, you can easily hit $200-300/day if you're not careful about model selection and caching.

What I've found is that the real value isn't in full autonomy - it's in having an agent that knows your context deeply and can execute specific workflows reliably. The "give it everything and let it figure it out" approach is seductive but fragile.

I wrote up my full experience with the costs, architecture decisions, and what I learned building an alternative approach here: https://thoughts.jock.pl/p/clawdbot-deep-dive-personal-ai-assistant-2026

Rainbow Roxy
Jan 27

Fascinating, your breakdown of Clawdbot's "spicy" shell access clearly exlains why the real agent feels dangerous, expanding so well on your prior thoughts.

